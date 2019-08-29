The South Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education (CTE) is pleased to announce that Seanna Regynski from Pierre has been awarded the Friend of CTE Award. This award is given to a person, business, or organization that have been identified with the work and purposes of SDACTE.
Seanna is the SD ProStart Coordinator with the South Dakota Retailers Association. She has been in this position for eight years. When she started in this position there were only eleven active ProStart schools in South Dakota. Now it has grown to eighteen schools. It is the only state virtual ProStart program in the nation.
Her responsibilities include detailing the Prostart program to school administrators and instructors interested in providing the curriculum, hosting instructor training, applying for grants and all-around support for those schools and instructors. She also organizes SD ProStart Invitational where students compete for top honors in culinary and management. The top teams then advance to compete on a national level. Scholarship opportunities are received at both the state and national level.
She also promotes and secures sponsorship dollars for the Prostart silent auction held during the SDRA’s annual meeting. A high school ProStart team is also invited to show their cooking talents.
Her support of the Hospitality and Tourism pathway gives students in our state many opportunities in this area.
