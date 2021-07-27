Jayden Wiebe
Buy Now

Jayden Wiebe led Post 8 with three hits during Monday's 7-6 loss to Renner in the State A Legion Baseball Tournament.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played Renner Post 307 in a semifinal game at the State A American Legion Baseball Tournament in Brandon Valley on Monday.

Post 8 held a 6-1 lead after the top of the fifth inning. Renner tied things up at 6-6 in their half of the fifth, with two of those five runs scored in the fifth coming on a Post 8 error. Renner took the lead in the sixth inning when Zach Ridl scored on yet another Post 8 error. Post 8 was not able to get any runs in the seventh inning, which gave Renner a 7-6 victory.

Jayden Wiebe led Post 8 with three hits, while Elliot Leif had two runs batted in. Renner was led by Zach Ridl and Andy Moen, who each had two hits. Austin Henry added two RBIs.

Ethan Frederickson was the winning pitcher for Renner. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while walking one. Aspen Dahl recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Isaac Polak took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered four runs on six hits over four innings, striking out two.

Post 8 ends the season with a 26-19 record. Next season will look much different, as this year’s team is heavy on the seniors. Seniors on the team include Elliot Leif, Bennett Dean, Maguire Raske, Aaron Booth, Andy Gordon and Isaac Polak. Super seniors include Jack Van Camp and Cade Hinkle. Lincoln Kienholz will also not return to the team.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments