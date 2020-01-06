Talking about being thrown clear is only funny when comedian George Carlin did it. Wearing a safety belt not only sounds like common sense, but it is the law, too. That is, at least for front seat passengers here in South Dakota.
Adults — people over the age of 18 — are not required to wear their safety belts in the rear seats, according to Tony Mangan of South Dakota Public Safety.
Saturday, Jan. 4, near Brookings there was a fatal car accident on Interstate 29 near mile marker 114, seven miles from Flandreau. In the accident, a 2005 Toyota Tundra double-cab pickup was towing a trailer, going northbound. The truck went out of control on an ice patch, spun around, hit the median and ended up on its roof, according to DPS.
The 60-year-old male driver was not wearing his seat belt. He was ejected onto the interstate’s southbound lanes. He was struck by a southbound 2018 GMC Acadia SUV, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota Highway patrol is currently investigating the accident. The driver of the SUV was not injured. The 11-year-old passenger of the Tundra received minor injuries, but was wearing her seat belt, which helped mitigate her injuries.
It is winter. There is snow and ice on the roads. When the sun comes out briefly enough to melt a little bit of either, snow and ice turns into water, and following the brief melt with the help of South Dakota’s wind, water freezes pretty quickly back into ice.
As previously reported by the Capital Journal, snow rhymes with slow. Seat belt doesn’t rhyme with much, but it shouldn’t be overlooked.
“The Department of Public Safety — especially the Highway Patrol and the Office of Highway safety, the two agencies within the Department — have really encouraged people to wear seat belts,” Mangan said. “That is one of the number one things regarding driving safe they encourage; whether through enforcement or education.”
In South Dakota, not wearing your seat belt is not a primary offense; meaning that police will not pull you over if they see you do not have your belt on. If you do get pulled over for something, and are not wearing it, you will most likely be cited, Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz said.
The final numbers for 2019 are not in yet, but what the numbers are saying is over 57 percent of the fatal crashes in South Dakota are due to folks not wearing their safety belts, Mangan said.
“One of the things we continue to push is this,” Mangan said, “our Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol always stress to people, you have a better chance of survival if you are not thrown from the vehicle.”
It may be a generational thing here in South Dakota, Walz said.
Before 1994, South Dakota had one of the lowest safety belt usage rates in the United States, with only 26 percent of front seat passengers choosing to buckle up. Since the passage of the safety belt law, seat belt usage has been steadily increasing, according to SDDPS. While things have definitely improved, South Dakota citizens still have much work to do. South Dakota is far behind the national seat belt usage rates of 88 percent, with rates being as high as 91 percent in other states with primary seat belt laws.
“You know, wear your seat belt,” Mangan said. “Have your passengers wear the seat belt. And not just for the long trips, but even driving just across town.”
