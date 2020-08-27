Before Gov. Kristi Noem had even finished her Wednesday speech at the Republican National Convention, the mayor of the city known for rain, Pearl Jam, Russell Wilson, the Space Needle -- and protests/riots that have been ongoing for months -- publicly responded to Noem’s critique of her leadership.
“She needs to get off Twitter and get off Fox News, and come see our city,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said of Noem.
While Noem was addressing the convention, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called Durkan on live TV to allow her to respond to Noem’s statement about Seattle.
“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t - good, hard-working Americans - are left to fend for themselves,” Noem said during her RNC speech.
Noem, who has continued to raise her national profile in conservative (and now apparently liberal) political circles, made similar comments via Twitter earlier in the week.
In late spring, shortly after George Floyd died while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, often fiery protests erupted across the nation. Even South Dakota was not spared, as protesters clashed with police and looted the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls on May 31.
The next day, several more protesters arrived at the State Capitol in Pierre. However, this time, Noem had both National Guard and Highway Patrol troopers in place to defend against the protesters, so much so that at least one sniper was positioned atop the Capitol.
This contrasts significantly to how the situation unfolded in Seattle. There, violent protesters took over a police station before establishing the so-called “autonomous zone,” which was supposedly free from police. At one point, this area was known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ), while it was also called the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (or CHOP) for a time.
However, Durkan said Noem’s “caricature” of Seattle as a city of nothing but violence and chaos is unfair. Indeed, the largest city in the Pacific Northwest is the headquarters of internet retail titan Amazon, as well as companies such as Nordstrom and Starbucks.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median value of an owner-occupied home in Seattle is $605,200, while per capita income is $55,789.
In South Dakota, the bureau shows the median home value is $159,100, with per capita income of $29,801.
“Her caricature of the great cities across America is not only wrong; it’s purposely wrong,” Durkan said of Noem. “People are not leaving Seattle, in fact, again, our housing prices continue to increase and the people moving here are young families.”
Noem responded to Durkan late Wednesday via Twitter: “Where was Mayor Durkan when CHOP or CHAZ (or whatever they called it) took over her city?”
