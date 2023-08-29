Joseph Graves
South Dakota Secretary of Education Joseph Graves explained some components of the state's literacy initiative in his office Friday.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

When the South Dakota Department of Education announced its statewide literacy initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 23, officials from area school districts said they are already delving deeply into the practices advocated in the initiative. Those practices place phonics — or the careful correlation of sounds with letters — at the heart of instruction for children learning to read.

States such as Mississippi have also implemented those types of practices and reported strong results.

