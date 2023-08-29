When the South Dakota Department of Education announced its statewide literacy initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 23, officials from area school districts said they are already delving deeply into the practices advocated in the initiative. Those practices place phonics — or the careful correlation of sounds with letters — at the heart of instruction for children learning to read.
States such as Mississippi have also implemented those types of practices and reported strong results.
In his office on Friday afternoon, South Dakota Secretary of Education Joseph Graves described what’s come to be called the “science of reading” — a phrase that also dates back centuries.
“The science of reading is a title given to a very large body of extremely solid research on how to teach reading effectively,” Graves said. Integral to the "science of reading," at least as it's used today, is the concept of phonics.
"You have to teach the actual mechanism of how to read if you want literate children, literate adults," he said, adding that research — including material from an organization called the National Reading Panel — supports that conclusion.
Graves noted the five components of reading as determined by the National Reading Panel, which was formed by the U.S. Congress in 1997. The components are phonemic awareness, fluency, phonics, comprehension and vocabulary.
“If you focus on those five — and phonics is the most important — you’ll produce a vast majority of children who are literate,” he said.
Structured literacy, Graves said, is an approach to instruction that applies the knowledge contained within the science of reading.
“We have a lot of districts who are really after this,” he said, noting that in the early 2000s a program called “Reading First” included some of the same elements as the science of reading.
“What we need to do is preach the gospel of the science of reading so all of the districts can get a better handle on this and teach it to their kids,” he said. “Having said that, this is not a mandatory program from the Department of Education. We’re providing the reason you want to do it and the professional development to get there.”
Graves underlined the importance of monitoring children's progress during instruction.
"I’m not talking about paper and pencil tests," he said "I’m talking about things like having them read to you. You’re constantly monitoring the kids, and you’re determining which of them have mastered certain concepts, certain skills. You find the children who haven’t, and you find additional interventions for them.”
He said Title 1 reading programs and special education programs can become vehicles for helping students who need interventions.
"So those aren’t just standalone programs," he said. "Those are programs that integrate with the reading classroom. It’s also why it’s an exceptional idea for elementary teachers to have daily schedules to have a high percentage devoted to reading."
Graves said he did not want to diminish a child's potential to love reading, as well as become proficient at it.
“None of this detracts from children’s love of reading,” he said. “When children are actually reading, they can read all kinds of interesting, fun stuff. In fact, it makes reading all kinds of fun stuff easier and more enjoyable.”
The interests and cultural backgrounds a child brings to reading also play a key role in a child's reading. The South Dakota Literacy Framework includes a graphic showing researcher Hollis Scarborough’s image of what she calls a “Reading Rope.” One of the “strands” of the rope that's integral to language comprehension, as she presents it, is “background knowledge.”
That strand acknowledges that children might learn to read more effectively if they are presented with a book that speaks to some part of their identity or field of interests. Some reports, such as one from the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat, suggest that this factor is sometimes underemphasized in efforts connected to “science of reading.”
Graves acknowledged that book selection to match children’s interests — culturally and otherwise — can help children learn to read.
“Anything that engages a child more will help,” he said.
Graves said the literacy initiative’s approach can also work for students whose first language is not English.
“As long as they are immersed in English while their brain is most receptive to it, they will not have a problem,” he said.
And if they continue to speak and learn in their native languages as well — so much the better, Graves said, based on the research he has read and the teaching he has observed.
“If you go down to Sioux Falls and go to Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School, you’ll see that they’re teaching children how to read in English and how to read in Spanish, all at the same time and all by the same teachers,” he said. “People often think, ‘There are two different pronunciations. Won’t that be confusing to the child?’ It’s not.”
Growing up learning, thinking and speaking in more than one language, Graves said, is not a disadvantage to a child.
“It’s an advantage,” he said. “It’s ideal.”
Part of the state’s initiative includes providing “free professional learning opportunities for school staff." Graves said the state is tapping federal funds, including money from the American Rescue Plan Act, to pay for the training.
An announcement from the AIM Institute for Learning & Research also described the training.
“AIM Pathways training opportunities are being offered free to all South Dakota educators and leaders through American Rescue Plan funding and include learning opportunities for everyone from paraprofessionals to principals,” the announcement said.
Graves, who began as the South Dakota secretary of education in January, has worked in education for 37 years. That includes about 23 years as superintendent of the Mitchell School District.
“My family, we’ve got chalk dust in our blood,” he said. “I’ve had ancestors, going back to great grandparents, who were one-room schoolhouse teachers, who were county superintendents, who were kitchen cooks in schools. My father was both a principal and teacher, and my mother was a librarian in Sioux Falls — a school librarian.
“It’s something,” he said, “that I’ve been around my whole life.”
