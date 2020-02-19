South Dakota Secretary for the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Marcia Hultman advises young people preparing for their careers to, “Find a part-time job while you are young and be open to changes in your career expectations.”
“Try out occupations you might be interested in to make informed career decisions based on what’s in demand, types of wages and training for a job,” said Hultman. “Give yourself the opportunity to change your mind.”
It is advice Hultman has followed in her own life. After graduating from Black Hills State University with her English education degree in 1985, she taught in Belle Fourche and Hot Springs at a juvenile corrections facility in Custer and was the first teacher hired when the alternative high school began in Rapid City. Hultman moved to Pierre in 1998 and began working in the DLR. She worked her way up to the department’s Secretary.
“In retrospect, the solid communication skills I gained from my English background helped me grow over my 25 years with the DLR,” she says.
Now in her fifth year as Secretary of DLR, Hultman said she enjoys the challenge of staying current on workforce trends.
“DLR is very diverse – workforce programs, helping employers find workers and helping South Dakotans gain the skills they need to be successful. We oversee nine licensing boards and commissions,” said Hultman. “You can have great expectations about what you want to be when you’re older, but know that many people didn’t take a direct path to their career. I want young South Dakotans to know there are hundreds of opportunities for them to create their career in our state.”
