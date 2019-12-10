Native American foster parents are being sought for the Simply Smiles Children’s Village on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation.

The project is in collaboration with Cheyenne River tribal governance and elders, and with licensing from the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

Native foster parents will ensure that children who have been removed from their homes on Cheyenne River can remain with their "kin and community,” fulfilling the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Applicants do not need to be certified foster parents. Training and certification is provided. Native foster parents will live at the Simply Smiles Children's Village in La Plant. They will work with the other foster parents in the village.

For more information and to apply, visit: simplysmiles.org/crst-childrens-village.

