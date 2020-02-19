A 39-year-old male truck driver received serious, non-life-threatening injuries in a crash near Vivian, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19.
According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Safety, the 2000 Kenworth semi-truck and its trailer left the east-bound lane of Interstate 90, near mile marker 216, about five miles east of Vivian. It went down the right-hand-side embankment to come to a stop under the overpass bridge. The crash took place at approximately 4:52 p.m.
The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Pierre. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending. Continuing investigations will include the possibility that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The truck was towed away from the site shortly after the crash. The trailer was scheduled to be towed away the next morning.
