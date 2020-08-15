U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., announced today that his father, Harold Thune, had died Saturday, Aug. 15, at the age of 100.
Harold Thune was a World War II hero as a fighter pilot, a college basketball star and longtime teacher and coach at Murdo, South Dakota, according to the Senator, who posted on social media about it.
On Facebook, he wrote: “Today, my dad met Jesus face-to-face. What a life he lived. Husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, collegiate basketball star and WWII fighter pilot. But his greatest accomplishment in life was his relationship with Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed on this earth, but we are rejoicing that he is in heaven and finally reunited with Jesus and his beautiful bride. We love you, Dad.”
On Twitter, he wrote: “He fought the good fight, he finished the course, he kept the faith. My dad passed away today at 100 years and almost 8 months. My siblings and I prayed The Lord’s Prayer over him and sang Great is Thy Faithfulness. #FinallyHome
His father was born Dec. 28, 1919, and in December, Thune entered a tribute to his father on his 100th birthday into the Congressional Record from the Senate floor.
He said the family name in Norway was Gjelsvik, but when Harold Thune’s father, Nick, emigrated to America with his brother, Matt, they were told the name was too hard to say, so they changed it to “Thune,” a reference to the farm where the brothers had worked in Norway.
He said his mother, Pat, a native of Saskatchewan, Canada, who died in 2012, met his father in a Minneapolis drugstore where she worked, while they were students at the University of Minnesota.
According to Pat Thune's obituary, they had five children: Robert (Ruthie) Thune of Omaha; Karen (Greg) Senkbile of Central City, Nebraska; Richard (Karen) Thune of Rowland Heights, California; John (Kimberley) Thune of Sioux Falls; and Tim (Sue) Thune of Sioux Falls. And many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sen. Thune’s Senate tribute to his father includes: “My dad is a World War II veteran. He is a member of that ‘greatest generation,’ and he shares the qualities of so many in that generation--humility, patriotism, quiet service. Dad was a Navy pilot who flew Hellcats off the USS Intrepid, and he was an excellent pilot.
He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for shooting down four enemy planes in one engagement. As a side note to that, that commendation was issued to him by none other than Admiral John McCain, Sr., Senator John McCain's grandfather. But my dad didn't and still doesn't talk about his own exploits. In fact, had it not been for my mom, I am quite sure I never would have known about my dad's record in World War II."
"I also probably would never have learned what an outstanding athlete my dad was, had it not been for my mom. My dad grew up in the small town of Murdo, South Dakota, during the Great Depression. They didn't have a lot, but there were a lot of basketball hoops around Murdo. They put them on barns, poles, garages, and my dad learned to play. In fact, he learned to play so well that he took his high school basketball team to the state championship game where, although they lost narrowly, he was named the tournament's most valuable player. My dad had hoped to attend college in South Dakota, but there was a doctor in Murdo named Joseph Murphy who thought my dad was good enough to play at the University of Minnesota and used his contacts to get my dad up to Hibbing Junior College in hopes that the Minnesota Gophers would notice him. Well, they did. He went to the Twin Cities on a scholarship and played three seasons for the Gophers. He was the team's most valuable player in his junior year.”
"You might think that with my dad as coach and athletic director, sports were the main focus around our house. They certainly were a big part of our lives. But my mom was determined that we would grow up to be well-rounded people, and my dad always supported her in that. They worked hard to ensure that we grew up with a perspective on life that went beyond just the latest sporting event. Mom made us take piano lessons and, during the summers, come in from outside and read for an hour every day. We complained at the time, but I know all of us today are grateful to her and my father for their investments in that.”
“Mom and Dad made a good team. Mom was an optimist, and Dad was a pessimist - or, as he would put it, a realist - and they balanced each other out well. We didn't have material riches growing up, but we were beyond rich in those things that money can't buy but that lend purpose, joy, and meaning to life. All of us Thune kids are very, very grateful for that heritage.”
“I can't close without talking about something that was life-changing for my parents, and that was their strong faith in Christ. My dad always had real discernment and wisdom in no small part because of his daily dependence upon God in his life. God blessed him with it.”
