One day after a South Dakota Senate committee advanced a bill that would have mandated masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 to be worn inside public buildings, the full Senate killed the legislation by a vote of 25 to 7 on Thursday.
The vote was not to pass the bill, but rather to schedule it for further debate on the Senate floor. SB 125 emerged from the Senate Health and Human Services committee without recommendation, and according to joint rule 6F-6, a bill without a recommendation needs a majority roll call vote to put it on the calendar for a floor debate. If passed, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, motioned that it be scheduled for the Senate on Feb. 8.
Sens. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls; Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge; Troy Heinert, D-Mission; Timothy Johns, R-Lead; Nesiba; Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion; and V.J. Smith, R-Brookings, voted to calendar the bill. Three senators were excused.
Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly emphasized her strong opposition to any mask requirements, so even if the Senate and House had passed this legislation, its chances of becoming law were virtually zero.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.