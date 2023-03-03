Senate Chamber

Legislators in the Senate Chamber during the 2023 legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre. (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)

The state Senate complicated the Legislature’s tax-relief debate Thursday by approving legislation that would provide homeowners with an annual tax credit payment.

The Senate passed a bill 31-2 that would send $425 to South Dakota homeowners each year as a way to relieve their property tax burden. The annual cost to the state’s general fund is estimated at just over $100 million.

