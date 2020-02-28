Senior Center Center happenings

The Pierre Senior Center had 75 members and guests gather for its weekly Thursday Potluck noon meal Feb. 27.
“Normally we enjoy our meal first, followed by our musical entertainment,” said Don Zeller, director of the Center. “But this time our musical group performed while we were eating. Bev Mickelson played the flute and Jeannie Goodman played the piano for the first two songs “Tell Me The Stories of Jesus” and “Annie’s Song.” Then Bev played the piano while Jeannie played the sax for “Be Thou My vision,” “My Shepard Will Supply My Needs,” “This is My Father’s World” and “He’s got the Whole world in His Hands.”
Next week’s entertainment is Brain Pucket and his country band.
“We will have a Liver & Onion dinner on Saturday, March 14, at 5-7 p.m.,” said Zeller. “The dinner will also include meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy along with lots of dessert. The community is more than welcome to attend.”
Center members will be taking a bus to the Hayes Community Play on Sunday, March 15. To reserve a seat on the bus, call the Center at 224-7730.
“Guests are always welcome at the senior center. If you have any questions call us,” said Zeller.
