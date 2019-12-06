The Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday Potluck on Dec. 6 saw over 80 members and guests attending “a fantastic noon meal.” Five special guests were from the Edgewood Senior Living Center.
“Our Christmas decorations are up and our building is looking very festive,” said Don Zeller, center director. “We recently had 6 new members join our organization. Dec. 5 was national sock day, and six people wore Christmas stockings.”
We enjoyed a very special musical entertainment provided by a fun group of our own members, calling themselves the Pierre Senior Singers. They have already sung at two rest homes and have two more singing engagements.” The ensemble sang “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “Away in the Manger,” “The Chipmunk Song,” “White Christmas,” “Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
The Center’s Christmas party is at the Senior Center, Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 2 p.m.
Tuesdays at 9 a.m. are coffee and caramel rolls. Following at 10 a.m, Mindy Cheap leads a special exercise customized to seniors. “It is a combination of Chari Yoga and Tai Chi that can be done either sitting in a chair or standing,” said Zeller. The Tuesday activities are open to the public. “Our Thursday potluck is for members, though we welcome all guests to visit free the first time,” invited Zeller.
