Senior Center fun and entertainment

“The Pierre Senior Center members enjoyed another fantastic Thursday, Jan. 23, noon potluck with 68 members present,” said Don Zeller, director of the Pierre Senior Center. “Our one guest this Thursday was Dona Mae Johnson, the daughter of Don Sandal. Dona Mae really enjoyed the custard dessert her dad prepared.”
“Every week from 11 a.m. to noon, Robyn Moore RN from Kelly’s Retirement Home provides blood pressure tests and records the measurements. Then we can monitor any changes. Robyn also educates us on how to improve our blood pressure.”
According to Zeller, many members and guests often show up an hour early to enjoy socializing and card playing before the noon potluck. “Our kitchen supervisors put the salads in the refrigerator and hot dishes in the oven until a few minutes before noon, so they are fresh and ready to eat.” The kitchen supervisors this week were Tom and Jan Withers, Ed and Sharon Garber and Richard McEntaffer.
The entertainment this week was city commissioner Jim Mehlhaff. He played his guitar and sang a variety of songs. Jim’s first song was “I’ll Be Gone” by the Amazing Rhythm Aces. Next he sang “Please Don’t Bury Me” by John Prine, followed by “Pencil Thin Mustache” by Jimmy Buffett and “Kodachrome” by Paul Simon. Hehlhaff’s final song was a song he wrote himself, about the son of God, called “Son Shine.”
Next Thursday the center’s entertainment is a junior high student who won the Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest.
