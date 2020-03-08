Senior Center Happenings

The Pierre Senior Center had almost 70 members and guests join its weekly Thursday noon potluck meal on March 5.
The band, Good Old Country Boys, is made up of members Brian Puckett, Mary Puckett, Ron Wilson and Steve Van Mullem. “Our members really like this band, and they get up and dance to their music,” said Don Zeller, head of the Center.
“The band played a lot of songs for us, including ‘On The Wings of a Dove,’ ‘Freight Train Boogie,’ ‘Every Second and Every Minute,’ ‘In The Jailhouse Now,’ ‘The Keys in the Mailbox,’ ‘I Miss A lot of Trains,’ ‘Send Me the Pillow,’ ‘I’ll Never forgive My Heart,’ ‘Waltz Across Texas’ and ‘Where Could I Go.’
Someone, or a group, from the public can still volunteer for next week’s entertainment. Otherwise, Zeller will present a picture-show of a Mediterranean cruise he was on, featuring details of many Greek Islands. Guests are always welcome at the senior center and its activities.
“We will be having a liver & onion dinner on Saturday, March 14, at 4:30-6:30 p.m. The dinner will also include meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy along with lots of dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The community is more than welcome to attend. We recommend you get your tickets in advance, as there will be only a limited number of tickets available at the door,” said Zeller.
The Center will be taking a bus to the Hayes Community Play on Sunday, March 15. To reserve your seat on the bus or for more information, call 224-7730.
We have coffee and rolls every Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. Chair exercises with instructor Mindy Cheap from the Pierre city recreation department are at 10 a.m. Every Thursday, from 11 a.m. to noon, a registered nurse does blood pressure readings for anybody who would like one; the readings are recorded so you can compare all your previous readings.
