Senior Center Happenings

The Pierre Senior Center’s anticipated liver and onion dinner Saturday, March 14, was a hit.
The event, as are almost all of the Center’s events, was a social one. Thus, meatballs were also on the menu, along with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, dinner rolls and “lots of desserts,” said Don Zeller, director of the Center.
“We had 115 very healthy people attend our dinner, with more than half of them eating the liver and onions, which made them even healthier. The funds raised will be a great help to pay our ever rising cost of utilities and insurance,” said Zeller.
The Center will be closed the week of March 16-20, as are so many other locations, to slow the spread of the COVID-19. “We hope to be open for business, and to continue to stay in contact with members and guests, as usual very soon,” added Zeller.
