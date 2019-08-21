Senior Center’s Thursday’s entertainment

Over 65 members and friends attended the Pierre Senior Center weekly Thursday potluck meal and musical entertainment, August 15. “After our delicious meal, we all enjoyed a sing-a-long with some very familiar songs. The duo of Kay Moore and Mel Melzer lead the singing, while Linda Glover accompanied everyone on the piano,” said Senior Center director Don Zeller.
The sing-a-long included “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, “Do-Re-Mi” from the 1959 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music,” “Heart Aches by the Numbers” by Willie Nelson, “Daddy’s Hand” by Holly Dunn, “Blue Berry Hill” by Fats Domino, “You are my Sunshine” by Jimmie Davis (former Governor of Louisiana) and Charles Mitchell.
Next week (August 22), the Thursday potluck entertainment will be a slideshow of a recent Mediterranean cruise of Greek islands and Italy. Guests are always welcome at the Pierre Senior Center.
