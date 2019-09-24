Senior Center’s weekly potluck and entertainment

The Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday potluck and entertainment, Sept. 19, saw almost 70 members and friends in attendance.
“Our musical entertainment today was Jim Mehlhaff,” said center director Don Zeller. “He entertained us with his guitar and singing talents. John Irvine and Jim have entertained us at the senior center many times in the past, however, John was not able to attend, so Jim did a solo act. Jim sang ‘I’ll Be Gone,’ ‘Long May You Run,’ ‘Don’t Think Twice,’ ‘Please Don’t Buy Me,’ ‘ Cocaine Blues,’ ‘Beautiful Lie’ and ‘Son Shine.’ This last song was written and composed by Jim. Jim and his wife Anne said they enjoyed the potluck very much and want to come back real soon. Jim is also a Pierre city commissioner.”
Next week our musical entertainment is the very talented Diane Kehrwald on piano, Jeanne Goodman on alto sax, MaryJo Johnson on clarinet, and Larry Johnson on string bass.
“Our dining room has all new and brighter wall colors,” added Zeller. “Thanks go to several members for their hard work. Our craft fair and bake sale is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited. We are doing a bus trip to the Rosebud Casino on Wednesday Oct. 9. This is also open to the public.
