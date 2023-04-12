Applications for my U.S. Service Academy nomination consideration opened this week for the Class of 2028.
Service Academies are undergraduate institutions that educate and train the next officers in our Armed Forces. Academies are different than a traditional college experience. They focus on leadership, both the physical and mental aspects of military training, and preparing students for a career as an officer.
According to U.S. News College Rankings, which analyzes more than 1,850 colleges, the U.S. Naval Academy is currently ranked sixth, U.S. Military Academy ranked ninth, and the U.S. Air Force Academy is ranked eighteenth in the top National Liberal Arts Colleges, while the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is ranked third in Regional Colleges North.
In addition to six to seven hours per day of traditional educational learning, the cadets and midshipmen participate in military training, sports, and extracurricular activities.
The education and training provided at a service academy is top tier. And it is fully funded – in return for mandatory service upon commissioning.
I’ve been able to meet and nominate some of South Dakota’s best students for the Academies and I am looking forward to nominating more for the next class.
Who is eligible to attend an academy? An unmarried U.S. citizen with no dependents, between the ages of 17-23, and of good moral character.
Each Member of Congress has the honor and privilege of nominating students to four of the five Academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.
