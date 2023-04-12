Dusty Johnson (R-SD) JPG color

Applications for my U.S. Service Academy nomination consideration opened this week for the Class of 2028.

Service Academies are undergraduate institutions that educate and train the next officers in our Armed Forces. Academies are different than a traditional college experience. They focus on leadership, both the physical and mental aspects of military training, and preparing students for a career as an officer.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments