With no statewide regulations on social distancing or mask wearing, for South Dakota’s most vulnerable populations, going out in public just to get groceries could lead to serious illness.
Thankfully, there are services available that can assist those in need, pandemic or not.
Dakota at Home is South Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Center. It provides a free, extensive directory of resources for elderly and disabled people and their caregivers, as well as information on those resources and referrals to specific programs that fit an individual’s exact needs. The directory can be accessed here, and allows you to search for services in each county: southdakota.assistguide.net/.
Dakota at Home educates people on how to access the resources they need, according to intake supervisor Jennifer Gant. People can access the information or services they are looking for by calling 1-833-663-9673. An intake supervisor such as Gant will assess them to determine what service will best fit them and proceed from there based on their specific needs.
“The intake staff can talk through what someone is looking for and can talk about eligibility for certain programs,” Gant told the Capital Journal.
Intake providers offer a free informational service known as Options Planning, answering people’s questions and providing support in their decision making process.
“Information and decision support is available to individuals, caregivers and family members to help identify available long term services and supports. Through Options Planning you can obtain education and knowledge to plan for tomorrow on how to meet long term care needs at home and in the community,” according to the Department of Human Services’ website.
Individuals can also fill out an intake form online that will determine their level of need and what services they can benefit from. People can also refer others online for either in-home services or adult protective services at dhs.sd.gov/ltss/referralform.aspx.
Gant said utilization of Dakota at Home has remained steady since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It took a dip in March and April, but for the most part it has remained consistent month-to-month,” Gant said. “There’s still a need for in-home services — a lot of the same things [people needed] pre-COVID.”
Gant said there are more elderly people who are struggling with feeling isolated or lonely as a result of the pandemic. The Institute on Aging’s Friendship Line provides “the supports people need that aren’t tangible,” she said.
For isolated elderly people, simply calling someone and telling their story can have a positive impact on their lives.
“We connect with people on a regular basis, and help monitor their physical and mental health concerns. The call-out services act as an intervention to prevent suicide in the long term by improving the quality of life and connectedness of isolated callers,” according to the Friendship Line’s webpage. “Any aging adult or person living with disabilities, who suffers from depression, loneliness, isolation, anxiousness, or may be thinking about death or suicide, can benefit from completely confidential phone calls with Friendship Line volunteers. Sometimes the road to happiness begins by simply saying hello to someone who cares.”
The toll-free Friendship Line can be accessed anytime at 800-971-0016.
