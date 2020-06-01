Lorenzo Benallie, serving a life sentence for knifing his friend, Joe Moran, to death 24 years ago after a night of booze and pot, died Sunday, May 31, in the state prison in Sioux Falls after an extended illness, according to a news release Monday from the state Department of Corrections.
Benallie was 44. He had been living in a “comfort care setting” in the Jameson Annex at the penitentiary and did not die of COVID-19, prison officials said. He was described by the prison records as a Native American, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds.
He was convicted of the second-degree murder of his friend, Joe Moran, during a drunken tussle on April 1, 1996, in White River, which is 75 miles south-southwest of Fort Pierre
. According to a state supreme court review of the case, Benallie, then 19 or 20, had been living in a trailer home since the fall of 1995 with a woman and her two daughters. He and Moran, “after a great deal of drinking and use of marijuana . . . got into a scuffle.”
Benallie lunged at Moran, hitting him in the face and fell on him, wrestling with him as others tried to break it up. Moran made it to his feet and fled out the back door.
“Benallie then handed the knife with the blade opened” to the woman who owned the trailer house.
“Although no one actually saw Benallie stab Moran, one witness testified that he saw the handle of Benallie's knife in Benallie’s hand when he struck Moran.” Others saw blood on Benallie’s right hand and forearm.
Moran ran to a nearby home and knocked on the door.
“Two men inside the house saw him lying on the steps, bleeding profusely from his neck,” according to the court’s review of the facts. “His last words were for one of the men to call an ambulance.”
White River Police Chief Joe Krogman and Mellette County Deputy Sheriff Mike Blom responded to the 911 call. While Blom attended to Moran’s final minutes, Krogman followed a blood trail across the street to where blood had pooled at a telephone pedestal, as if Moran tried to make a call. The police chief saw a light on in a nearby trailer house. Although he did not see a blood trail right up to the home, Krogman knocked on the door.
Benallie answered and the police chief saw blood on his hand and clothes, which Benallie said came from a dog biting him.
Krogman arrested him and put him in the back seat of his vehicle and took him to the jail.
On the way, the police chief heard Benallie in the back seat “saying such things as ‘Joe, I didn’t mean to hurt you. Joe, I love you. I am sorry I hurt you.’”
Krogman turned on a tape recorder and captured other similar comments from Moran.
Later, in the early hours of April 1, police found Benallie’s knife hidden in a back bedroom of the trailer after getting permission from the woman who lived there.
Before his trial, Benallie tried to get the evidence suppressed, arguing he did not give valid consent to search the trailer home and that any evidence “from his person” also was the result of an illegal search.
The state trial court denied his motion and at trial, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of second-degree murder. Benallie was sentenced to life in prison.
In 1997 he appealed to the state supreme court over the search and again was denied.
