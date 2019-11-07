More than $4.4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been awarded to seven projects throughout South Dakota.
Avon, Delmont, Hot Springs, Irene, Marion, Viborg and Whitewood will use the approved monies to help fund projects totaling more than $20 million.
“I’m proud to partner with communities as we work to improve the quality of life in our hometowns,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I thank the local leaders who are utilizing this program to make their communities even better places to live. These enhancements and upgrades will have a major impact on peoples’ lives for years to come.”
The CDBG awards include:
- The city of Avon will use a $166,665 grant to assist with improvements to its water and sanitary sewer system.
- The town of Delmont was approved for a $770,000 grant to make substantial upgrades to its wastewater and storm sewer system.
- The city of Hot Springs was approved for a $565,975 grant to assist with sewer and water infrastructure along Highway 385-18.
- The city of Irene will use a $770,000 grant to assist with improvements to the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.
- The city of Marion will use a $767,000 grant to assist with water and sewer improvements.
- The city of Viborg was approved for a $770,000 grant that will assist with storm and sanitary sewer improvements.
- The city of Whitewood was approved for a $596,516 grant that will assist with improvements to the city’s water and sanitary infrastructure.
The CDBG program provides local governments with funding to complete projects that improve living conditions. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
For more information about the CDBG program and other financing programs offered through the Governor's Office of Economic Development, visit sdreadytowork.com/CDBG.
