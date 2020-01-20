You are invited to participate in the seventh annual Aviation Day in Pierre. Glider planes will soar again this Jan. 29 in the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre.
The Pierre Elks Lodge Number #1953 will host its Aviation Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Organizer Steve Wegman says the event runs from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m., Jan. 29, which is an early dismissal afternoon for Pierre students.
There is no cost for the event. The South Dakota Discovery Center is at 805 W Sioux Avenue.
For more information, to help out, or to sponsor an activity, for Aviation Day, contact Steve Wegman at 605-295-1221 or email him at wind@pie.midco.net.
