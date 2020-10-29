South Dakota now ranks second in the nation for both new COVID-19 infections and deaths attributed to the coronavirus for the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, a seventh person has died in Hughes County as a result of COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 165 active cases in Hughes County, while the community spread level remains at “substantial.” Seven new confirmed cases and one new probable case were reported today. The test positivity rate for the county is 17.08%. An ideal test positivity rate is around 5%.
In Stanley County, there are 23 active cases and two new confirmed cases today, but the community spread level is also listed as “substantial.” The test positivity rate is 21.95%, and there have been no deaths so far.
In South Dakota, there are currently 12,462 active cases, and 918 confirmed cases and 82 probable cases were reported today alone, according to data from the DOH. Four hundred thirteen people are currently hospitalized and 403 people have died statewide. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Dakota to 41,507 and the total number of probable cases to 1,493.
During the last seven days, the state had 112.6 cases per 100,000 people — the second-highest national average after North Dakota, according to the CDC.
The national average for new COVID-19 infections during the last week is 22.5. This means the state's infection rate is more than five times that of the U.S.
Deaths and case counts are updated daily on the state health department’s website at https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx/.
