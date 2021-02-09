President Joe Biden says he wants "more than $5 trillion” for clean energy initiatives, such as windmills, solar panels, hydropower and ethanol -- all while maintaining these investments will create thousands of new jobs.
Today, however, this seems somewhat pie in the sky, as such renewables generate but a fraction of the energy produced from coal, oil and natural gas. In fact, just Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy released a new report showing only 21% of the nation's electricity came from renewables in 2020.
The same report projects this percentage to double to 42% ... 29 years from now.
Meanwhile, for the dozens of business owners, pipeliners, elected officials and others assembled at the Ambulance Hall in Philip, South Dakota on Monday, Biden's cancellation of the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline is something of a nightmare.
“The stories we heard today represent the thousands of local businesses hurting because of President Biden’s executive orders,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., stated after the Monday meeting.
“It’s not just about a pipeline – it’s about the investments real South Dakotans made in response to a project that earned all its permits and was already under construction. It’s about the hotel owner who made upgrades, the gym owner who hired extra staff, and the gravel pit owners who purchased new equipment," Johnson added.
Before Biden even took office Jan. 20, he had already promised to revoke the permit needed for the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was planned to cross 316 miles of South Dakota countryside in shipping Canadian tar sands oil toward Gulf Coast refineries. Official estimates from pipeline developer TC Energy (formerly known as TransCanada) showed the project would eventually create 3,500 jobs in South Dakota, with these workers constructing pipeline to stretch through nine of the state’s counties: Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp.
"Cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline with a flick of the pen destroyed the investment made by thousands of everyday Americans," Johnson added.
Last week, Johnson and several GOP House members introduced the “Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act,” which they say would eliminate the need for Biden's permit. However, this is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Congress, much less receive a signature from Biden to become law.
One of those joining Johnson to introduce this legislation is U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who joined Johnson in Philip on Monday. Also on hand was U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington.
“President Biden’s decision to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline is a devastating decision for thousands of people in North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the Nation,” Armstrong said. “Thank you to Congressman Johnson for bringing together business owners whose livelihoods are threatened, to discuss the impact that canceling this project has already had on small communities like Philip, S.D."
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Representatives Dusty Johnson and Kelly Armstrong in South Dakota to hear from folks on the ground about the real impacts this reckless executive action has on workers, local businesses, and rural communities," Newhouse added. "It is our job to amplify their voices, and we will continue to do just that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.