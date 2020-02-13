Maybe it was an early commuter who needed a coffee and a drive-through, now, and needed no room for cream.
Whatever, somebody blasted a vehicle in one wall and out another of a small garden shed in Pierre early Thursday, said Police Capt Bryan Walz. No one was hurt, he said.
The call came in at 8:05 a.m., Feb. 13, concerning a lot at 1021 E. Wells Ave., Walz told the Capital Journal.
The shed - maybe, kind of) looked like a coffee kiosk in the dawn's early light - the sun was due up at 7:44 a.m., especially if someone's eyes needed a cup of joe.
The lot is between the Pink Petal flower shop and Wegner East auto sales.
People working at both shops on Thursday said they knew nothing about it and didn’t see it happen.
Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies responded first to the incident and are expected to handle any criminal charges, if there are any, Walz said.
Sheriff Darin Johnson said through an employee that the investigation was ongoing and he could not comment.
The shed was made and owned by Northland Sheds, which has about 40 employees at its manufacturing plant in Milbank, Sales Manager Leona Stahl told the Capital Journal.
“We heard about it early this morning,” she said.
A law enforcement officer called Northland Sheds and said it looked like someone had barreled through the shed in a vehicle, Stahl said.
“I’m pretty sure no one got hurt,” she said.
The shed is fairly basic, usually used as a garden shed and retails at about $4,000, Stahl said.
The company sells its sheds in a handful of states and doesn’t have a local person in Pierre overseeing the lot, she said. Northland just rents the lot and parks some sheds there, and takes calls from interested people who see the sheds. They use the posted toll-free number, that was still mostly visible Thursday on the damaged shed: 866-568-7174.
A bystander apparently called Northland early Thursday after seeing the damage and the number, Stahl said.
“We are going to go and pick it up in the next few days, and bring it back to our plant. I’m not sure if we might be able to salvage it, we don’t know for sure. We do have insurance," said Stahl.
