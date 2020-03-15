Sheehan earns top state honors in National Corn Yield Contest

An area grower has been honored through the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association. The contest recognizes farmers for their efforts and exceptional results.
Jim Sheehan, Pierre, placed first in the state in the G: No-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 168.3880 bushels per acre. Jim Sheehan was one of 531 state winners nationwide. The 2019 contest participation included 7,454 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states.
“The challenges U.S. corn farmers faced in 2019 were, in many ways, a perfect storm. From a slew of weather-related issues to trade disruptions and persistent low prices, farmers were tested in many ways. Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed, and fiber,” said Kevin Ross, president NCGA.
Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed
- Average planting population for the national winners was 39,009 seeds per acre, compared to 33,785 for all entrants.
- National winners applied an average of 323.6666 pounds of nitrogen, 102.4814 pounds of phosphorus and 210.9259 pounds of potassium per acre.
- Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.89 pounds for the national winners and 0.87 pounds for all entrants.
- 33 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 8.8 percent of all entrants.
- 40 percent of national winners applied manure, compared to 7 percent of all entrants.
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from 3 states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid-60 bushel-per-acre range.
