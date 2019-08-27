In what the state Veterans Affairs office calls heroes helping helping heroes, Sheila Carpenter and tribal veterans affairs officers were recognized by the state agency for their service to veterans.
Carpenter, of Pierre, was named the 2019 South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Partner of the Year. She was recognized by her peers at department’s annual benefit conference Monday, Aug. 26, in Pierre.
Carpenter is a veterans service claims assistant for Hughes, Stanley, and Sully Counties. Her award was based on her compassion, commitment, knowledge and professionalism when assisting South Dakota’s veterans.
Carpenter was honored for the following:
- Best overall service provided by support staff of a County or Tribal Veteran Service Officer.
- Outstanding customer service in assisting veterans and their families.
- Great office management.
- Utilizing new technologies that benefit our network.
“Sheila Carpenter is excellent in her role as claims assistant,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “She keeps the office organized, visits with veterans and families, files claims, and conducts outreach.”
Carpenter’s office serves more than 1,500 veterans in Hughes, Stanley and Sully counties.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and its partners assist South Dakota veterans in receiving over $660 million in annual benefits. The Department’s mission is to be the voice for South Dakota’s veterans.
Also, county and tribal veterans’ service officers (CTVSO) and staff from department were recognized for their dedication to serving veterans and veterans’ families at the awards program on Monday, Aug. 26.
The annual event, organized by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, was held in conjunction with the veterans' benefits training conference for CTVSOs.
“Our County and Tribal Veterans Services officers serve as counselors, ministers, lawyers, fellow veterans and much more,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “Veterans’ needs vary from mental to physical health needs. These award winners are the best of the best. They care for each and every person that walks through their doors.”
“These awards are a small token of recognition for dedication to veterans and their loved ones,” said Aaron Pollard, Deputy Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “Across this state men and women work hard each day to work for those who’ve served, those who received these awards are recognized by their peers as leading the charge in doing so.”
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, Representative Dusty Johnson and Governor Kristi Noem briefed the CTVSOs and the SDDVA staff as well as thanked them for the job they do at the awards presentation.
