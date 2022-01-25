The Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center took a big step closer to its new shelter after announcing they received a $2.02 million Community Development Block Grant on Jan. 10.
Central South Dakota Enhancement District Project Administrator Paul Mehlhaff said his group heard there was still Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding around.
The 2020 federal CARES program provides funding to state and local governments working against the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts. Mehlhaff said that the Department of Housing and Urban Development awards federal dollars through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act — CDBG-CV.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development administers the federal HUD funds in South Dakota.
“The $2.02 million was awarded to the City of Pierre, with Missouri Shores a sub-recipient,” Mehlhaff said about the city’s application on the shelter’s behalf. “This is huge. It’s a big deal. But it does have a big string attached to it — Missouri Shores has to raise a lot of money in a short time.”
Missouri Shores Director Sarah Reinhart said their current one-floor facility is about 5,000 square feet, with nine client rooms.
And space can get tight in the current shelter. The nine rooms make occupancy available for up to nine adults, but there have been times when families had seven to eight kids with them. The small rooms have a bunk bed, with room for another to bunk squeezed in along with air mattresses.
Even then, the shelter is sometimes beyond capacity.
“In the last two years, we have spent over $5,000 in hotel fees for shelter overflow,” Reinhart said.
The current facility has a kitchen, bathroom and shower, community space, and office space for five full-time employees. The outside property has a fenced-in playground area with a playset funded through a grant from the United Way and put together by Bikers Against Child Abuse members.
Reinhart said the estimated construction cost for the new shelter is nearly $3.6 million. Its future location has already been chosen, with the purchase agreement in place depending on the grant moving forward — with the remaining funds coming in through other grants, gifts and donations.
Reinhart said the new two-story facility would have 11 client rooms on the upper floor, similar to hotel rooms with a sleeping area and an attached bathroom. Two more Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant client rooms will be on the main floor. The main floor will also hold shared kitchen, living and laundry areas. About half the main floor, attached through a locked door, will have offices for seven full-time workers and a conference area. The total will be a little more than 10,000 square feet, not including the basement under the office area as the mechanical room and donation and file storage area. Reinhart hoped to have an even bigger outside play area at the new site.
“The new facility has some mitigation room in case they do run into a case of COVID, and can isolate the people, to quarantine someone being served at that time,” Mehlhaff said. “It’s built with the design to isolate or quarantine — that’s the world we are living in these days.”
He added that it was unfortunate Missouri Shores outgrew the current location.
“It’s a shame the need is there, but it’s a blessing they can get this funding,” Mehlhaff said. “The ball is now in Sarah’s court.”
While the current rooms might be small, Missouri Shores Client Services Supervisor Shelby Bergeson said they try to make things feel more like home than an institution.
“We want people to feel comfortable and trusting,” she said.
The new building costs are not just for construction. Mehlhaff said there are also design, land acquisition, furnishings, security and other cost consideration not included in the original application.
“It’ll probably be closer to $4 million,” he said. “The way markets are going now — with lumber and other materials — you cross your fingers and hope it will be enough, which I think it will be.”
The current facility will remain in use during the new building’s construction. Then, the plan is to sell the current location.
“I’ve been told that, when we sell this building, that can be considered part of the match,” Reinhart said. “I don’t know how that is going to play out. This building is scheduled for an appraisal.”
The shelter isn’t just growing its building’s footprint. Missouri Shores also plans to increase staffing, adding two additional full-time employees. And Reinhart said the move would increase their case management capacity.
But the increased operations costs mean Missouri Shores will need to explore more grants and donations. There are currently four staff members and a vacant child advocate position at the shelter.
City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the submitted application on Nov. 16 was specifically for the new shelter’s construction, and Missouri Shores would forfeit the award if they couldn’t raise the matching funds.
Those matching grants obligated to Missouri Shores or donations and pledges must arrive by July 10.
Reinhart said bid requests would begin while fundraising efforts continue toward the final mark.
“Then, from my understanding, we have 18 months to complete construction,” Reinhart said.
She added that people could call 605-224-0256 to donate toward the matching funds.
