Nickolas Scott, 19, of Pierre was arrested last week, charged with driving through a garden shed just off Wells Avenue, said Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson.
The call came in at 8;08 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, Johnson told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
“A citizen saw it happen. The vehicle was still on the scene,” Johnson said of the white 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck. "It went through the shed and stopped a few feet from the railroad tracks. He was in the vehicle, passed out. I think he was going south on Jefferson and crossed Wells Avenue. He was not injured.”
Scott was charged with DUI, first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of a year in jail.
“There were some air duster cans found in the vehicle,” Johnson said.
Air duster, in aersol cans, is used as a spray to clean keyboards and electronic devices. It’s also misused by people, in “dusting” or “huffing” spraying it on a rag and inhaling the fumes to get high. The effects can include euphoria, hallucinations and delusions, according to the Mayo Clinic’s information online.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported five years ago that about 10 percent of Americans 12 and older had misused such air duster products for the highs.
It is dangerous because it can not only make people dizzy, but unable to move normally or make good decisions. It can cause lasting damage and lead to death.
It’s misuse is seen too often in and around Pierre, including by young people, Johnson said.
The tests on what Scott’s blood/alcohol level was are not back yet, but it appears his intoxication could have been a combination of huffing and imbibing alcohol, Johnson said.
Scott also was charged with other misdemeanors in the case: careless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and being under 21 and possessing alcoholic beverages,,Johnson said. Scott made an initial appearance on the charges and his next court appearance is slated for March 5.
Scott is being held in jail because there is a felony warrant on him out of Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls, Johnson said.
That warrant involves a felony charge of third-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of petty theft and marijuana possession, according to a jail official.
Scott also faces a January charge in Pierre of failing to appear on earlier charges of marijuana and under-age possession of alcohol.
The pickup had superficial damage, Johnson said.
