In the old days at Christmas, it was two, maybe three wise men who brought gifts to no crib but the home.
Now, it’s wise guys and gals taking, not leaving gifts, and from right next to the manger, or the porch as we call it today. Leaving foiled gift-receivers incensed and morose.
Some call those wise guys porch pirates, or box bandits. They drive right up to the home when the coast is clear and grab any postal boxes piled next to the door of an empty home in broad daylight.
“We’ve got reports of missing packages,” Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson told the Capital Journal on Friday, Nov. 4. He is referring to homes out in the county, outside the city limits of Pierre.
Nobody has captured any crooks on security camera videos or still photos yet. Johnson said.
But some people have been wondering what happened to packages that were supposed to be coming by U.S. Postal Service, or FedEx, or UPS.
“It’s been a handful of cases,’ Johnson said. “We can’t say for sure if someone is stealing them. But at this time of year, we get porch pirates.”
So, it’s a good time to remind everyone to take some care in sending and receiving gifts, whether in nice-sized envelopes or big boxes left to wait for the people of the home to get home, says the sheriff.
“The packages were reported missing from doorsteps and community mail boxes,” Johnson said in a news release. “Please be aware of this, especially during this Christmas season.”
Package delivery companies also put out warnings and advice.
Johnson said Post Office officials said that customers can leave a message in their mail fox for their mail carrier, asking him or her to hold their parcels at the Post Office for the customer to pick up, instead of leaving them on the porch.
The “Multichannel Merchant” online says gift senders should take pains not to make packages look real fancy, but instead aim for the inconspicuous look, as oxymoronic as that may sound.
For example, if you are sending gold bars to a family member, don’t have images of gold bars on the outside of the box.
As online shopping has become so much more popular and now perhaps even more so during this pandemic which discourages people from going shopping, porch pirates may be looking for even more bounty.
FedEx recommends installing some security cameras at your home, but says they are expensive and don’t always stop box bandits. Porch “lock boxes” that delivery drivers can have access to may work, but also involved spending some money.
FedEx says it allows customers, at no cost, to track their packages online and to redirect packages to a convenient location — say a Walgreens — where the customer can go to pick them up.
UPS says it, too, has special programs to let customers choose other sites where their packages can be delivered, to foil box bandits and make it convenient to pick up later.
UPS My Choice, and UPS Access Point are two of the programs.
Johnson said he just wanted to give people a heads-up to take more care when giving and receiving this Christmas.
“So please keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and report to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office if you believe you have been a victim of a theft.”
