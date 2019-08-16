Shirley Ann (Schuler) Tennyson, 81, of Brookings, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church in Brookings, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in Volga, South Dakota. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings.
Shirley was born on May 25, 1938, to Jacob and Emelia (Eisenbraun) Schuler in Wasta, SD. She received her education in Quinn, SD. On November 4, 1955, Shirley married Larry Tennyson in Canton, SD. Shirley and Larry spent their early married life in western South Dakota and Nebraska while Larry worked in public education. They eventually moved to Pierre where they raised their children. They moved to Brookings in 1978.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Sheppard of Madison; grandchildren, Chris (Hanna) Henslin, Stephanie (Colton) Wendland, Eric (Caitlin) Sheppard, Tenis K. Tennyson; great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Carston, Leah, Ryder, Breklynn, Kalan; her sister-in-law, Arva Schuler; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, LeAnn Henslin; son, Tenis Tennyson; and three brothers, Leonard, Eugene and Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.