Shirley J. Goldhammer, 91
Funeral services for Shirley J. Goldammer, 91, of Chamberlain will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church at Ola, SD with burial in the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery at Ola, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with family present at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.
