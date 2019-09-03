Shirley J. Goldhammer, 91

Funeral services for Shirley J. Goldammer, 91, of Chamberlain will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church at Ola, SD with burial in the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery at Ola, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with family present at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.

