Short Grass Arts Council held its first in-person art show since 2019 over the weekend, and the group’s Katie Dwyer hoped it would be the boost they needed to get running again after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
With art from several mediums surrounding her in the St. Charles Hotel’s Banquet Room on Saturday, Dwyer said Short Grass’s show got off to a good start Friday night. Dwyer has been a board member for five years and took the reins as president six months ago. This was her first go at putting the group’s art show together.
“I had COVID at the end of February, and I really was concerned that I wasn’t going to be able to do all the things that needed to be done to get this to come together and have a professional, good-looking event,” she said.
But Dwyer said fellow board members reassured her that it would get done, and in the end she was glad it all worked out.
Friday night’s opening was busy with attendees and artists. Saturday’s traffic in the afternoon was slower, and she noted that it was steady, with about three groups of people showing up at a time.
“It’s been nice and relaxed today,” she said.
While this was Dwyer’s first time at the art show’s helm, she had helped with past shows before the group had to cancel its last scheduled gallery in 2020.
“I usually was only there for one day of it, though, and Saturday is usually the slower day, and that’s when I’ve helped in the past, so I feel like it’s similar,” she said. “Although, the other major difference with this art show compared to the last ones is we want to have a smaller event, so we did not include the student art from the middle school, high school and home-schooled students.”
Short Grass wants to have a student-only art show in the winter and plans to have more information ready as it gets closer. Dwyer said not having student art in this show came down to labor availability.
“We only have so many board members, and then there were a few who weren’t available to work,” she said. “We’re a volunteer board. We don’t have staff. None of us are paid. We just care about making our community a better place through arts events and supporting local artists.”
Short Grass has eight board members, and Dwyer said that number is down from past years. She attributed the decline to a mix of COVID-19 impacts and older members retiring after years of helping.
Dwyer said having art shows again could help Short Grass attract more board members in the future.
“People that come in and enjoy these types of events and they have an appreciation for artists and the work that they do often ask us about the arts council,” she said. “And since we’ve been dormant for two years, we haven’t had that opportunity. And I think that’s maybe why, right now, our numbers are lower. But, hopefully, as we continue these live events, we’ll attract some new board members.”
Short Grass also hasn’t been able to do many of its necessary fundraising events that help support the nonprofit’s work. But the weekend’s art show raised more than $200 for Short Grass and led to 12 sales for the artists, with 100 percent of the sale going to the artists without a commission fee.
Pierre resident and board member Randall Royer was among the 18 artists who had their work on the pop-up gallery’s walls during the show. Royer, a photographer, had several images on display.
Standing among his work hanging at St. Charles, Royer said he started shooting photographs when he was a child, attributing his interest in photography to his father.
“He got me started on that, and I used to do black and white Brownie and Starmatic and all that kind of stuff,” Royer said. “And just kept doing it.”
A Kodak Brownie was Royer’s first camera, but it’s a digital Nikon he’s using these days. Among his photos on the wall was one showing a cowboy herding buffalo that the South Dakota Arts Council purchased for future placement in a state building.
Royer said photographing eagles is his favorite thing to shoot.
“I’m in withdrawal right now because they’re not around anymore,” he said. “And so it’s like, ‘OK, what am I going to shoot now?’”
Royer said Short Grass’s purpose is to promote art in central South Dakota, and the weekend’s art show helps.
“And like everybody else, we’re coming out of our COVID-cocoon and trying to reestablish all the things we used to do pre-pandemic,” he said. “It’s a little tough because we had some turnover on our board because of that.”
Like many other places, Royer said the pandemic took its toll on the nonprofit, and it’s challenging to get that momentum going again.
He noted the group received some federal COVID-19 funding to help get the group back on track.
“That’s helping us get back in the flow of things,” Royer said. “It’s really helped a lot.”
And Short Grass getting back into the flow could provide needed benefits for local artists. Dwyer said the 18 artists were from the central South Dakota area, most in the Pierre area. She noted it was nice to see them again in person and share their ideas for future shows.
The shows also provide the artists with a gallery for local buyers to take home their work. As a musician and audio engineer, Dwyer said she appreciates artists, especially independent artists trying to make a living through their work.
“I know how much work that is and have so much appreciation. Like so many other people, I feel like, at Short Grass, we want to help people that are helping themselves,” she said. “We want to help them along in their journey.”
