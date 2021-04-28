Sophomore thrower Maya Shorter and junior runner Hayden Shaffer were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of April 19-24. Here are their nominations:
Shorter had an impressive two-day stretch last week. Shorter was able to throw the discus for the first time in a few weeks at Sully Buttes, where she set a personal record and the top distance on the team. At the American Legion Relays the following day, she topped her personal record by almost ten feet with a throw of 104 feet, two inches. She is now ranked eighth in the state in the discus, and 12th in the shot put. Shorter is working extremely hard in the weight room and in the rings. Her hard work is beginning to show in her competitions.
Shaffer is the epitome of a team leader. His work ethic on and off the track has not only led him to numerous personal records this year, but has also helped guide the way for others on the team to show them what it takes to excel. At the Pierre American Legion Relays, he recorded another seven second personal record in the 3200 meter run on his way to placing first. His time of 10:13 currently puts him in the top eight in Class AA. Shaffer also placed fourth in the 1600 meter run with another personal record. What people don’t see about Shaffer is what he is doing behind the scenes to get better. Every morning, he is out putting in miles along with the practices that are had in the afternoon. He has goals set for the year, and he is providing himself with every opportunity to reach those goals.
