Shots were fired at a home in the 400 block of East Fifth Street in Pierre on Wednesday night, Feb. 26, and the local SWAT team responded, said Police Capt. Bryan Walz. The call came in about 8:20 p.m.
The neighborhood includes mobile homes on the north side of, and overlooking, Fourth Street/Airport Road, just east of Euclid Avenue on the north end of Pierre.
On Thursday, Walz said the investigation was still ongoing, so he didn’t release much information, including whether anyone was hurt. But he did tell the Capital Journal that no one was in custody connected with the incident.
In his news release, Walz said police believe the person responsible for the shooting was inside a home with others. SWAT officers set up a perimeter and established communications with the people inside the home, who “voluntarily exited,” according to Walz.
“A cursory search of the area located other individuals who may have been involved in the incident. The scene was secured,” according to Walz.
“All parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to public safety at this time,” he said in his news release issued Thursday morning.
Assisting the Pierre Police Department were sheriff’s deputies from Hughes, Stanley and Sully counties, the state Highway Patrol and the state Division of Criminal Investigation. Officers were at the scene for about four hours.
