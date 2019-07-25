Growing Up Together is pleased to announce the upcoming Sibling Readiness Class that will be held on August 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the 3rd Floor Conference Room at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Sibling Readiness Class is designed for the big brother and big sisters-to-be. The class is recommended for siblings age three and over. The class will provide an overview of what to expect when mom goes into the hospital, and a tour of the Avera St. Mary’s Hospital OB/Family Unit.

The cost for the class is $5 and scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact Growing Up Together at 224-3189.

The agency’s mission is to support families by providing quality prenatal and parenting education in Central South Dakota. Growing Up Together is a Capital Area United Way Agency.

