Simonson named Communicator of the Year

Outdoors writer Nick Simonson was recognized with the Communicator of the Year Award at the North Dakota Wildlife Federation’s (NDWF) 85th annual convention in Bismarck on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The honor was issued for his work across multiple media platforms in spreading the hunter and angler message to people throughout North Dakota. Simonson is the Managing Member of Dakota Edge Outdoors, a Bismarck-based outdoors media company and has been writing about hunting, fishing and conservation for nearly 20 years for newspapers, magazines and online publications as a columnist and freelancer.
“It is an honor to receive this award, and I have been blessed to have the opportunity to share my passion for hunting, fishing, conservation and writing with so many people,” Simonson stated, “I look forward to continuing that work and helping people enjoy and preserve all the great opportunities in North Dakota’s outdoors and beyond,” he concluded.
Beginning his journalism career with the Valley City Times-Record in 2001, Simonson founded Dakota Edge Outdoors (dakotaedge.com) in 2017 as a way of sharing outdoor news stories, features, tips and trends with newspapers throughout the Peace Garden State and provide quality, cost-effective, seasonal hunting and fishing stories which engage readers of local publications. His column, Our Outdoors, has been in print since 2002, and appears weekly in over 20 outlets throughout the region. Additionally, he does freelance work for magazines around the upper Midwest, including Dakota Country Magazine and the Pheasants Forever Journal of Upland Conservation. Recently, in partnership with Valley City-based i3G media, Simonson launched a pair of radio programs – the Weekender’s Edge and Our Outdoors Radio – to keep hunters and anglers updated on conditions, seasons and developing situations in the outdoors and to explore issues on the hunting, fishing and conservation scenes. The programs air weekly on KOVC 1490 AM and its affiliates.
“The Federation greatly appreciates Nick’s efforts to inform hunters and anglers in the state with stories, news and features on regulations and conservation issues and his writings share the joy of hunting and fishing,” said John Bradley, NDWF Executive Director, “the region’s sportsmen are more knowledgeable because of his work,” he concluded.
A native of Valley City, Simonson resides in Bismarck with his wife Angie, sons A.J. and Jackson, and his yellow lab, Ole, and enjoys multi-species angling and hunting upland game and deer in the fall. He serves as the vice president and volunteer coach of the Missouri River Clay Target League, parent organization for the six local high schools’ Clay Target League teams and is a member of the Lewis & Clark Wildlife Club and the Barnes County Wildlife Federation.
