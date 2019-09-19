Sinatra and Company performing in Highmore

Sinatra and Company will present “That Holiday Feeling,” Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore.
The show features Colleen Raye, Tim Patrick and Debbie O’Keefe, along with their 10-piece Blue Eyes Band.
Proceeds from the show benefit the Hyde County Nutrition Program in Highmore. Ticket options include dinner and the show, or just the show. For ticket information, contact Billy Brueggeman at Amber Waves Floral, 605-852-2880.
The performance is a fun-filled variety show featuring the talents of award winning vocalist Tim Patrick, accomplished singer and producer Colleen Raye and top-notch big band vocalist Debbie O’Keefe. Each brings their own brand of talent and charisma to the stage.
Included are renditions of old favorites, such as songs from the Andy Williams Collection, (Happy Holiday, Most Wonderful Time of The Year), Karen Carpenter (Merry Christmas Darling), Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters (Jingle Bells), Nat King Cole (The Christmas Song), Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd (Mary Did You Know?) and Frank Sinatra (No Place Like Home For The Holidays). There will also be sing a-longs, audience participation and classic holiday tunes like Joy to The World, Ring Those Christmas Bells, Oh Holy Night, The Little Drummer Boy (as done by The Temptations) and more.
This good natured group of singers and musicians makes everyone feel at home the minute the show starts and it’s a sure fire guarantee people will go home with “That Holiday Feeling.”
