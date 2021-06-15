The Sioux Avenue Cruise returned for its eighth annual edition on Saturday after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cars and trucks both classic and modern lined each side of East Sioux Avenue on Saturday afternoon into the late evening. Event organizer Kale Urban said he at first wasn’t sure what turnout would look like on Saturday afternoon, but said it was important to see the event return after its hiatus in 2020.
“It means a lot,” Urban said. “Getting people out, these cars have been garaged up way too long, it’s time to get them out cruising Sioux Avenue.”
To get cars cruising Sioux Avenue on Saturday night, participants were encouraged to find a specific vehicle — the Dakota Cruiser — at locations throughout Pierre, where they could leave a ticket for a $100 drawing. Five drawings were held for the different locations the Cruiser was parked, with the last drawing taking place at the event’s entrance on East Sioux Avenue near Quality Body Shop.
Urban later called Saturday’s turnout “awesome,” noting that 118 cars took part in the event’s scavenger hunt.
“This is just to get the car community out and get the younger generation into cars,” Urban said.
He said Pierre’s car community is a “pretty good size,” but couldn’t quite place a number on it.
“I know the car culture in Pierre is huge,” Urban said. “There’s a lot of people that are into cars in this town. Old and new, it don’t matter. It’s a good deal.”
As shimmering Chevrolet Camaros pulled into spots in the Saturday afternoon heat along East Sioux, Urban said he is already looking forward to next year’s edition of the Sioux Avenue Cruise.
“We’ll be ready (for) the ninth annual, bigger and better,” he said.
For further car-related festivities this summer, the 32nd edition of the Pierre Street Masters’ annual Dam Run, which braved the pandemic in 2020, is coming up on Aug. 13-14. Further information will be available “soon,” according to the Pierre Street Masters website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.