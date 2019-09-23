Sioux Falls man who died in Lake Oahe boat accident loved his family and fishing

Loyal “Lee” Bossert, the Sioux Falls man who died in Lake Oahe near Pierre on Sept. 14 after he fell out of his fishing boat, was remembered this past Saturday as a father devoted to his children and who enjoyed nature, especially fishing.
That’s how he died.
Bossert, 49, put out to water on Lake Oahe from the West Shore boat ramp early Saturday, Sept. 14, in his Lund boat. About 10:29 a.m., someone called 911 to report the empty boat circling about a mile west of the Peoria Flats boat ramp on the east side of the lake, several miles northwest of Oahe Dam.
Two rescue boats from the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department’s Rescue Squad and Dive Team responded on a calm, sunny day when the water was like “glass,” said Assistant Fire Chief Paula Tronvold.
Two boats from the state Game, Fish & Parks joined in the search.
Bossert’s boat was located and stopped and the GPS unit on the boat was used to determine where to begin the search for Bossert, according to Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson.
Tronvold said a grid system was set up to use side-scanning sonar units on the boats to look for “anomalies” under water.
About 2:30 p.m., “a submerged body was located in the vicinity where the boat was located,” Sheriff Johnson said in a news release.
Two divers were able to recover the body about 20 feet below the surface about 10 minutes after entering the water, Tronvold told the Capital Journal.
His wallet told the searchers it was Bossert and his pickup truck and boat trailer were found at the West Shore boat ramp.
“According to investigators, it appears that Bossert accidentally fell out of the boat and was injured by the boat’s propeller,” Johnson said in his news release. “The injuries from the propeller appear to have led to his death.”
Bossert had been alone in his boat, alcohol was not a factor and his death was ruled accidental, Johnson said.
His memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, in Heritage Funeral home in Sioux Falls.
“Lee was the best big brother,” wrote a sister from Rapid City in the guest book. “Fishing was the best time and Lee’s love.”
An older sister from Wyoming wrote: “He was a great little brother. He was always out fishing and doing stuff he enjoyed. He passed doing what he loved and he will missed greatly.”
Bossert was born in Deadwood on March 20, 1970, to Peter Bossert and Clarice Harper. He grew up there in the Black Hills “where he developed his love for nature,” said his family in his obituary.
He had a family with Sue (German) Bossert, including their daughter Sydney who was born in 2000.
“He was a loving stepfather to Stephanie Johnson and Nicholas German and welcomed a grandson,” his family said.
He worked as a mechanic , a trade he learned from his father.
“He was a man who enjoyed time with his family and spent many vacations fishing,” they said. “He was always willing to help those who needed it and also a mentor to others.”
Bossert’s survivors include his children, his mother and his three sisters; his father preceded him in death.
