A fugitive from Sioux Falls wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old male was arrested early Dec. 30 in Pierre.
According to a release from the United States Marshals Service in Pierre, Devon Montileaux, 17, was wanted for a warrant issued in Minnehaha County charging him with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 9 at a Sioux Falls apartment complex on North Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls that left Ephraim Shulue dead. After the shooting, Montileaux, the suspect, fled the area and his whereabouts were unknown. Since the shooting, investigators searched for Montileaux and followed up on numerous leads.
Montileaux was located and arrested in a residence in Pierre. He was transported to the Hughes County Jail and JSC complex to await future court appearances.
