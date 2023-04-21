A Sioux Falls woman was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats and aggravated eluding after making a report that she had dropped a gunman off at the Herreid School Wednesday afternoon.
Mercedes R. Klingman, 44, is being held at the Hughes County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday.
According to Campbell County Sheriff's Deputy Wes
In addition to the two felony charges, Klingman was charged with no driver license, reckless driver and obstruction of law enforcement.
The incident involving Klingman began at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 2017 Chevy Impala, which had been reported stolen out of the Sioux Falls area.
The vehicle pulled over approximately two miles south of the Herreid.
"During the course of the stop, Klingman stated that she had dropped a male off at the school, and that he was armed with a gun. Klingman fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit was initiated," a news release from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office states.
"Klingman proceeded southbound on U.S. Highway 83 at speeds exceeding 115 mph. After pursuing for approximately two miles, North Central E911 center in Mobridge, SD, advised area law enforcement officers that they had received a 911 call from a female caller stating that there was a male in the Herreid School with a gun. Our investigation has led us to believe that Klingman had placed the 911 call to the E911 center. Deputies terminated the pursuit and responded to the Herreid School. Klingman continued southbound on U.S. Highway 83," the release states.
Within minutes, Campbell County deputies arrived at the school and entered the building.
"Deputies began clearing classrooms and escorting students and staff from the building. Neighboring law enforcement agencies arrived on scene shortly thereafter and a thorough building search was performed. It was determined that there was never an armed male subject in the school. The building was cleared and deemed safe, and staff was allowed back into the school," the release states.
"A review of the school’s security camera footage showed the female, who was identified as Klingman, attempt to enter the front entrance of the school at approximately 3:50 p.m., which was approximately eight minutes prior to her being stopped by the deputy. Klingman had made entry through the main door and proceeded to the main office. Klingman retrieved documents from the office and left the building. It is clear that Klingman had entered the school unarmed, and it appears she had no intent to cause harm at that moment," the release states.
Around 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, a Campbell County resident called the Campbell County Sheriff's Office to a report a female that had entered his yard and stated her vehicle had broken down.
"The vehicle was determined to be the stolen 2017 Chevrolet Impala. The resident gave the female a ride to a motel in Mobridge, SD. The female identified herself to the resident as Mercedes," the release states.
Klingman was taken into custody without incident shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Agencies assisting the sheriff’s office are the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Gettysburg Police Department, Mobridge Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.