A Sioux Falls woman was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats and aggravated eluding after making a report that she had dropped a gunman off at the Herreid School Wednesday afternoon. 

Mercedes R. Klingman, 44, is being held at the Hughes County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday. 

