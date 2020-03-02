Sister Evelyn Sehn, who played a key role as a nursing leader and in running the kidney dialysis unit in St. Mary's Hospital - now know Avera St. Mary's - in Pierre, died Feb. 29 in Watertown. She was 91.
Sister Evelyn Sehn lived in Pierre in a Catholic monastery and worked as a leader at St. Mary’s Hospital for 63 years. The hospital honored her in 2007, dedicating the kidney dialysis unit in her name.
Sehn had moved in June 2019 to Watertown, South Dakota, with a handful of other Benedictine Sisters who had founded the Mother of God Monastery in Pierre in 1961.
Born on Oct. 13, 1928, in her parents' farm home near Linton, N.D., Sehn was delivered by her father because they were snowed in, according to her obituary.
She attended her final two years of high school in Sacred Heart in Yankton, graduating in 1945. She then joined the Sacred Heart Convent in Yankton, becoming a Benedictine sister.
Catholic Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict first came to Pierre 121 years ago. They were recruited by civic leaders, and responded to the call for help to start a school, Sehn and other sisters told the Capital Journal in 2014. The sisters came first to start a school, but a sick woman was brought to them and they were told “What we really need is a hospital.”
The school and hospital were started in 1899 in the former Park Hotel that became Maryhouse, next to where St. Mary’s Avera Hospital now stands.
Assigned by her monastery in Yankton, Sister Evelyn, not yet 30 years old, came in 1956 to St. Mary's Hospital.
“There was one building, and it housed absolutely everything - medical, surgical, pediatrics, operating room, pharmacy and lab,” Sehn told the Capital Journal in 2014. “There was a potato field across the street where the new building sits now, and a big garden and a chicken coop in the back. The (Griffin) Park was there, of course, and the river was there.”
“I was a young nurse and wanted to do everything there was to do, and thought I knew everything when I graduated. I had worked at Yankton seven years before I came here. There were many sisters who were working in the hospital at the time and very few lay people. Our shifts were 7 to 7, Monday through Sunday,” said Sehn.
That was 84 hours a week, more than double-time.
Babies were two to a crib at times, patients were in hallways, the average patient count was about 133 on any day.
The sisters started St. Joseph’s elementary school, too, in 1958: 272 students in six grades.
In 1961, 130 other sisters from Yankton joined Sehn and a few others and formed the Mother of God Priory in Pierre.
Sehn worked as a staff nurse, head nurse, supervisor manager and director at St. Mary’s. In 1971 she began working in the special care unit. She moved to the kidney dialysis unit in about 1980. She was said to be have been a mentor to hundreds of nurses and employees.
Sehn said she became close to her patients. “Because kidney patients are chronic sufferers, we treat the same patients for years,” she said in 2007. “They are the wonderful, the best people on earth.”
In 2007, at 79, Sehn said she planned to keep working at the dialysis unit “as long as I’m healthy and I can still do the job.”
In June 2019, Sehn and a handful of other Benedictine sisters who had come to Pierre in the 1950s and 1960s moved back to their mother house in Watertown. Their head office had moved from Pierre to Watertown in the late 1960s.
Teri Ellenbecker, then a nursing supervisor at St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, said in 2007 that Sister Evelyn “is a great reminder of St. Mary’s roots. She has dedicated her life to service. She is a shining reminder of how St. Mary’s Healthcare Center was born out of faith and a desire to serve a community’s need for quality health care.”
