Youth hockey players and figure skaters received a helping hand from the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge No. 1813 on Friday after members donated $3,000 for equipment and rink upgrades.
The Oahe Hockey Association’s Capitalize on the Future Campaign and Central South Dakota Skating Club each received $1,500 from the lodge through their Queen of Hearts raffle fundraising efforts.
Moose Lodge President Monty Kenworthy said helping local skaters and hockey players fit well with the lodge’s mission to serve the community, especially older residents and youth.
“We just try to find things around here that the kids need, like the kids needed skates, and they need that building,” he said. “I just think that it’s a good thing.”
Oahe’s Capitalize campaign vice president Nicole Gordon said the $1,500 would go toward improving the PAYSA rink on Lowell Avenue in Pierre, behind the Walmart.
“We have a goal of $350,000 for our first round of funding, and that’s kind of to get PAYSA, which is our secondary rink, kind of up and going and suitable for skating,” she said following the lodge’s presentation. “We need some improvements on the building, and we got a new Zamboni — our Zamboni was broke.”
Gordon added the efforts also added new boards, glass and a compressor for the ice. She said the campaign hopes to kick off its second round of funding, going toward more improvements that would allow Oahe to host games for the mid-age groups.
“Our ice is overused,” Gordon said. “We have a lot of kids out for hockey. So, with only the Expo as our ice rink, we just can’t hold a lot of games. So, this would allow us to get more game options — if we could have that ice suitable for games.”
Oahe’s Capitalize campaign raised a little more than $335,000 as of Friday. Gordon noted that they are getting close to their goal, and the group is still looking for more donations of any amount, including a main sponsor to take the lead going into their second fundraising phase.
Oahe Hockey can’t hold as many home games as they would like since the area lacks a secondary rink that could accommodate games, including spectators. The association’s varsity teams take priority for rink time during the season, leaving the 8- to 12-year-old players in the lurch at times.
“And that’s what we would utilize it for if we could get that ice ready — to hold more tournaments and more home games for that age range,” Gordon said about improvements at PAYSA. “Right now, one of the big things is it’s not up to code for having spectators. So, like a fire suppression system and things like that are needed up there.”
She said those improvements would come in the campaign’s second phase, including reconstructing the building to add a warming room, concession stand and locker room.
Oahe primarily uses PAYSA as a practice rink, but they aren’t the only skate-clad athletes hitting the ice. Central South Dakota Skating Club head coach Samantha Witte said the figure skaters do all their lessons at PAYSA and perform their shows at the Expo Center.
“I can’t wait to see (it),” she said about the PAYSA improvements. “It’s nice now. They redid the ice this summer, so we have really nice new ice now.”
Witte also received $1,500 from the Moose Lodge on Friday, with the money going toward new equipment like skates, helmets and other gear the skaters need.
“We share,” she said about their current equipment. “We have some skates there, but we want to get newer skates. And the helmets are older. So, we want to get newer, updated helmets — safety for the children.”
The club also makes the skates available for public use during the Sunday open-skate session from 1-3 p.m., costing $3 for skating fees and $2 for skate rentals.
And skates aren’t cheap. Witte said the advanced skaters could have skates running about $1,000 per pair.
“But for the skates that we’re looking (at), for the beginner skater, we’re looking right around $100,” she said. “We’re looking for some used ones — we have a couple of different areas where we can look for skates. Like I said, that are a little cheaper where they can still have a good time and be able to skate safely.”
Witte said she reached out to the Moose Lodge and was surprised by how much support they offered.
“Because I asked for a couple of hundred dollars,” she said, finding the $1,500 far more generous than she had hoped to receive.
Moose Lodge business manager Marilyn Hoyt said members heard the skating club was looking for new skates and about the campaign to improve PAYSA’s ice, finding both fit perfectly with the lodge’s mission.
“And there’s going to be more to come,” she added about the lodge’s outreach to worthy causes in the community.
“Super exciting,” Gordon said about the $1,500 boost to their ongoing improvements. “We’re very thankful to the Moose Lodge for kicking in some for that. And it’ll go a long way to making sure we have ice for — our campaign is Capitalize on the Future, and that’s just to make sure we have ice for our future generations.”
