Samantha Witte
Central South Dakota Skating Club head coach Samantha Witte said the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge's $1,500 far exceeded the couple of hundred dollars she hoped to receive.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

Youth hockey players and figure skaters received a helping hand from the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge No. 1813 on Friday after members donated $3,000 for equipment and rink upgrades.

The Oahe Hockey Association’s Capitalize on the Future Campaign and Central South Dakota Skating Club each received $1,500 from the lodge through their Queen of Hearts raffle fundraising efforts.

Nicole Gordon
Fort Pierre Moose Lodge President Monty Kenworthy presents Nicole Gordon, standing with her son, Oliver, a check for $1,500 for the Capitalize on the Future Campaign to improve the PAYSA Ice Rink.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

