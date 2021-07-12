Previous Essential Air Service contract holder SkyWest Airlines undertook more passengers than newcomer Denver Air Connection did in Denver Air’s first week of operation at Pierre Regional Airport.
SkyWest transported 331 passengers from Pierre to Denver between July 1 and July 7, while Denver Air transported 269 during the same period, according to data provided by Pierre Regional Airport manager Cameron Howard and Denver Air head of business development Jon Coleman.
Despite his airline’s second-place finish, Coleman said he sees 269 enplanements as a success and sees opportunity in the future.
“I’ve flown the route briefly, and I hear people getting off the plane who are expressing very positive things about the experience flying with us,” Coleman said.
Coleman added that the obstacles Denver Air faced, including calls for a re-bid after being awarded the EAS contract for Pierre and Watertown from 2021-23 and the sheer length of time his airline had to sell tickets, make Denver Air’s numbers more exceptional than they might seem.
“The headwinds that we’ve faced from the beginning of the award, and coupled with the fact that we’ve only been selling tickets for several months, to be carrying the loads like we are is remarkable,” Coleman said.
The awarding of the Pierre-Watertown EAS contract kicked off a series of letter writing to the U.S. Department of Transportation, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg himself, and reactions from the entire South Dakota congressional delegation as well as Gov. Kristi Noem. But calls for a re-bid went unanswered, prompting SkyWest to announce that it would continue flying out of Pierre and Watertown past June 30 at-risk.
Coleman thanked Denver Air’s employees on the ground in Pierre for their work and said he looked forward to a good relationship with the city.
“We are very grateful to our ground crews in Pierre that have worked so hard to make that come off in a smooth way and grateful for the City of Pierre for all the help we got from the airport folks, and we look forward to a good relationship moving forward,” Coleman said.
SkyWest’s basic-economy tickets for flights from Pierre to Denver start at $58. Denver Air doesn’t offer basic-economy tickets, which do not cover the cost of the first carry-on bag.
SkyWest’s economy tickets for flights from Pierre to Denver start at $63 — Denver Air starts at $59 for its economy tickets. Economy tickets include one carry-on bag in the ticket price and allow the ticketholder’s seat to be chosen without an extra fee.
SkyWest Airlines did not return a Monday afternoon request for comment by publication time.
