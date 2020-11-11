SkyWest offers Pierre option of Chicago flights, in addition to Denver; city commission agrees

By spring, passengers may be able to fly nonstop from Pierre to Chicago for about $100 — if the U.S. Department of Transportation agrees to the plan.
The option of flying east to the Windy City would be in addition to the current ability to fly west to Denver, according to options discussed by the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday.
Cameron Howard, manager of the Pierre Regional Airport, told the commission the city’s two-year contract with SkyWest — under the federal DOT’s Essential Air Service subsidy program — will expire in April 2021.
The EAS program aims to help small, rural, isolated communities such as Pierre attract an airline to town by providing federal subsidies on a per-passenger basis.
The DOT recently requested bids from airlines interested in the Pierre market and three airlines submitted bids, Howard said. Boutique, which has bid before Pierre’s air business, and the Denver Air Connection submitted bids to DOT, as did SkyWest, Howard.
Boutique and Denver Air Connection — a subsidiary of Key Lime Air which has sought before a DOT contract to serve Pierre — don’t have comparable bids, Howard told commissioner.
The stakes for such EAS business are big for smaller airlines, illustrated by the fact an executive of Key Lime Airlines, Cliff Honeycutt, made a special trip to Pierre, on Feb. 5, 2019, piloting one of the airline’s 30-passenger Dornier turboprops to plead with the City Commission to reconsider its rejection of his airline as it chose SkyWest. No dice, the commission said then.
In 2019, Key Lime bid to provide 12 roundtrip flights a week from Pierre to Denver on a 30-passenger turboprop for a federal EAS subsidy of $1.8 million a year — with a similar amount to make Watertown, South Dakota, part of most of the flights. The EAS contract included an estimated 5% profit to the airline.
SkyWest’s 2019 proposal was for $3.6 million for 12 flights a week to Pierre and a slightly less amount for 12 flights from Watertown to Denver, most of them shared between Pierre and Watertown. Within a few weeks, in May 2019, Watertown had cut its own unilateral deal with DOT and SkyWest to fly to Chicago.
Watertown no longer is part of any EAS contract Pierre will sign involving the federal DOT and SkyWest, City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said.
On Tuesday, Howard said SkyWest is easily the only choice for Pierre of the three bidders.
Not only do Denver Connection/Key Lime and Boutique Air propose using smaller aircraft, but don’t have same package of cooperative relationships with United Airlines that provides easier booking, ticketing and gate access at major hub airports to provide seamless travel experiences, Howard said.
Huizenga, whose commission portfolio includes the airport, said the key hunting season each fall into winter requires more baggage-carrying capacity for hunters than Boutique and the Denver Air Connection offer.
Howard said SkyWest also offers key deals for federal employees traveling and discounts for corporate types through United Airlines.
But perhaps what may be the most popular distinction is that SkyWest proposes an option of flights to Chicago’s O’Hare a few times each week, as well as to Denver. The opportunity to fly east has been a popular request for years in Pierre.
SkyWest laid out two options, Howard said: Splitting the 12 weekly roundtrip flights between Denver and Chicago as destinations; or option two: keeping the current regime of 12 flights each week to Denver and back.
Option one would have an average ticket price of $110 and option two $102, Howard said.
Officials with DOT have the final say in the contract. But the DOT has taken community concerns seriously, Mayor Steve Harding said, so the Commission’s recommendation will carry some weight.
SkyWest has been great, Harding said, with record passenger numbers until the COVID-19 effect nearly halted all air passenger service for a couple months in early 2020.
“If you eliminate COVID from the picture, it’s been nothing but blue skies at the Pierre Airport since SkyWest began serving the community in April last year,” Harding said in a news release after the commission meeting. “We have been thoroughly pleased with their safety, reliability, passenger capacity and affordability.”
Huizenga said the fact that three airlines bid to provide air passenger service to Pierre is a good sign, but that SkyWest still stands out as providing better service than the other two bidders.
“SkyWest is the premier regional carrier,” Huizenga said at the Commission meeting on Tuesday. And the Utah-based airline has found a prime partner, he said. “We are exactly what the (EAS) program is designed for,” he said, referring to how far it is to everywhere from here. “We are a rural airport and SkyWest is the perfect fit for us. And the fact that they are willing to put out a three-year contract is pretty exciting.”
Huizenga said the hunting season has helped the airport recover somewhat from the dearth of passengers that arrived with the pandemic last spring. In October, 1,031 passengers boarded in Pierre, showing a steady if slow climb from just a couple dozen in April.
The total through October for 2020 is 6,385 passengers, far behind the 20,000 city leaders aimed for after hitting 14,797 in only about eight months in 2019.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff more than once on Tuesday made what to him is a key point: the need for “an early flight out and a late flight back” each day for business travelers. He is concerned that splitting the flights between two major hubs might compete against getting that “early out, late in” flight schedule that he says is in big demand, especially from business travelers needing to make connections to get out and back home.
Howard said many of the scheduling details will remain up to SkyWest, whether DOT approves the two-hub idea or leaves the Denver-only destination in the new Pierre contract.
And gaining SkyWest has been good for the entire state, as SkyWest has begun flying out of other cities in the state, Huizenga.
Although a key federal airport grant of $1 million a year requires at least 10,000 passengers, Huizenga said he’s confident federal DOT officials will take the pandemic’s effect into account for small airports across the nation.
