SkyWest Airlines will cease operations at Pierre Regional Airport on Jan. 4, but the Utah-based carrier confirmed in a Dec. 16 letter to Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga that it will bid on Pierre’s 2023 Essential Air Service contract.
“Considering the solid foundation we have built together, it is disappointing that we do not have the opportunity to build upon our progress with a second term as PIR’s EAS carrier,” the letter, signed by SkyWest Director of Market Development Daniel Belmont, read. “With that said, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the airport’s fervent support of our recent Petition for Reconsideration.”
SkyWest’s decision followed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Oct. 7 ruling against petitions by the cities of Pierre and Watertown and SkyWest to vacate and rebid the USDOT’s April 13 order contracting Denver Air Connection to provide Essential Air Service to the two cities.
In an Oct. 7 statement, SkyWest said the company was “disappointed” by the USDOT decision not to rebid the Pierre-Watertown EAS contract but appreciates the support it has received in South Dakota, including from Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune.
Huizenga announced SkyWest’s intention to leave Pierre Regional at the Oct. 26 commission meeting.
“I think it’s going to be alright,” Huizenga said on Monday of the adjustment back to one commercial airline at Pierre Regional. “Denver Air is carrying a lot of passengers already, and so I don’t see this as being a big obstacle. Obviously we’ve enjoyed having two airlines here, but we still have perfectly good service with 50-seat jets and most days we have two flights going to Denver, so this should not be a big obstacle. And we’ve been talking about this for a lengthy period of time, so people have already started to make these adjustments.”
Huizenga said he has personally fielded calls about the transition to one airline.
The Capital Journal reached out to SkyWest to ask how it plans to stay competitive in the next round of EAS bidding and how it will honor tickets booked at Pierre after Jan. 3.
“We appreciate the strong support we have received from community leaders and our customers who have utilized our service from Pierre Regional Airport,” the company stated in a Friday email. “The SkyWest team will continue to provide an exceptional product as our service transitions next year. Passengers who booked a SkyWest-operated flight after Jan. 4 have been contacted to secure alternate travel arrangements. As we do in many communities, we look forward to evaluating the opportunity to bid on service again in the future.”
When SkyWest leaves next week, Denver Air Connection will be the sole commercial airline flying out of Pierre. Denver Air Head of Business Development Jon Coleman confirmed to the Capital Journal on Monday that his airline intends to bid on Pierre’s EAS contract in the next cycle.
“We’ve been operating for the past six months as if we were the lone airline,” Coleman said of the adjustment to becoming Pierre’s remaining commercial carrier.
Of ticket prices after Jan. 3, Coleman said the ticket modeling currently in place will remain and that scheduling will remain the same “for the time being.”
“There’s always revenue management that occurs as demand comes up, we make slight adjustments, but it won’t be anything that is remarkably different than it is now,” Coleman said. “When we built our schedule in the first place, we built it in a way that’s highly connectible to Denver and to the United network, so the schedule we have in place now is very connectible. We are looking always at tweaks. There’s a possibility of an earlier flight at some point, but that would be several months down the road.”
In the Dec. 16 letter, Belmont wrote that SkyWest is “confident that PIR is safe with Denver Air Connection” as its EAS provider.
