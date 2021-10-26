The federal Department of Transportation ruled earlier this month against petitions by the cities of Pierre and Watertown and SkyWest Airlines to vacate and rebid the DOT’s April 13 order contracting Denver Air Connection to provide Essential Air Service to the two cities.
SkyWest Airlines announced its operations at Pierre Regional Airport will end as of Jan. 4, according to Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga's statement during Tuesday's commission meeting.
"SkyWest is currently working through this change in operations while living up to their commitment to keep United Airlines network service in the market through the bulk of the pheasant season until year end," Huizenga said. "They will reduce to one flight daily effective Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The flights will be retimed to optimize connections onto United Airlines."
The U.S. Department of Transportation ruled on Oct. 7 against petitions by the cities of Pierre and Watertown and SkyWest Airlines to vacate and rebid the USDOT’s April 13 order contracting Denver Air Connection to provide Essential Air Service to the two cities.
In an Oct. 7 statement, SkyWest said the company was “disappointed” by the USDOT decision not to rebid the Pierre-Watertown EAS contract but appreciates the support it has received in South Dakota, including from Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune.
"We are grateful that both Denver Air Connection and SkyWest Airlines have continued to serve Pierre during this time while awaiting DOT decision," Huizenga said. "Since the initial award to Denver Air Connection, we have had the opportunity to observe their level of service and reliability, which has been good. They have shown a commitment to quality which we are sure will continue."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.