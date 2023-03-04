Cronin Farms

Cronin Farms uses stripper combine heads to harvest wheat in order to leave behind useful stubble which will protect the soil, aid moisture retention, and build soil organic matter.

 South Dakota Soil Health Coalition

PIERRE, SD – When Cronin Farms partner Tregg Cronin takes the long view of his operation, he knows that including a small grain in his rotation can lead to higher profitability.

“Consistently we see a yield bump following that year of wheat and, in our case, following those two years of wheat,” Cronin said. “When you look at it as a system over a three- or five-year time frame, for us especially, the net returns on that whole system almost always outweigh just a simple corn-soybean rotation.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments